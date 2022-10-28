Modern Warfare 2 Voice Chat Not Working Error Fix (PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox)

With another Call of Duty comes more opportunities for game chat audio to stop working. For those experiencing Modern Warfare 2 voice chat not working errors, there are fortunately some workarounds to help try and solve it. Here’s how to fix MW2 voice chat not working on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One.

How to fix MW2 voice chat not working

To fix the Modern Warfare 2 voice chat not working error, players should:

Ensure all of your audio devices are set up correctly. Heads into both system and console settings and ensure both your game and chat audio are correctly set up. Note that updates to the game and/or system can reset audio settings, so make sure this hasn’t happened to you.

Make sure you aren’t muted. It might sound silly, but there are multiple ways to mute your microphone and the microphones of others. Ensure “Voice Chat” is enabled in the Audio settings and make sure both your system’s audio and the headset, if it has a separate volume wheel and/or mute switch, are unmuted.

Wait for a fix to the “Voice service unavailable” error. Developer Infinity Ward has already acknowledged the issue affecting PS4 players, so there will hopefully be a fix rolling out soon.



If none of the above fix suggestions don’t help solve the issue, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

