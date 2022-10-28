Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tier List: What Are the Best MW2 Weapons?

Creating a Modern Warfare 2 weapon tier list can be rough at launch, as hardcore fans attempt to figure out the meta as quickly as possible. Adding to the difficulty is that certain MW2 weapons work well with specific loadouts or in certain situations. That said, as there are several ways to make a tier list, this one will concentrate on an all-around build, so that you can drop into a game and get kills quickly regardless of the weapon type you choose.

Modern Warfare 2 Weapon Tier List

Tier Weapons S Tier FSS Hurricane, Lachmann Sub, M4 A Tier PDSW 528, Kastov 762, Signal 50, M16, LM-S Marksman, TAQ-56, FTAC Recon, Expedite 12 B Tier M16, Kastov 74-U, TAQ-V, RAPP H LMG, SAKIN MG38 LMG, Fennec 45, Lachmann-556, BAS-P, LM-S, Lockwood MK2 Marksman, VEL-46, RPK, MCPR-300, STB-556, M13B, SO-14, Vaznev-9K, RAAL MG, HCR 56, EBR-14, SA-B 50, Victus XMR, LA-B 330, SP-X 80 C Tier Sakin MG28, 556 Icarus, Lachmann 762, X13 Auto Handgun, X12 Handgun, PILA Launcher, JOKR Launcher, MX9, Veznev-9, Lockwood 300, Minibak, Bryson 800, Kastov 545, SP-R 800, TAQ-M

What Are the Best Modern Warfare 2 Weapons?

The best Modern Warfare 2 weapons are the FSS Hurricane, Lachmann Sub, M4 Assault Rifle, and PDSW 528.

While any Hurricane will be a fine choice, the FSS Hurricane (which is a mix between an AR and SMG) was an absolute beast during the beta, and that only continues here at launch. The lack of recoil, the decent range, and the ease of shooting the weapon from the hip are fantastic. Also, the Lachmann Sub, which is essentially an MP5, wasn’t available in the beta, but it’s extremely powerful, which shouldn’t be a surprise as it was a top-tier weapon in Modern Warfare 2019.

Meanwhile, the M4 assault rifle is a tried-and-true choice too, with high versatility. The PDSW 528 (P90) weapon is also a standout favorite at the moment. It may not be the most overpowered weapon out there, but it’s one of the best choices for a run-and-gun build at launch.

As an honorable mention, the Kastov 762, or AK47, is also another early favorite based on users on the MW2 Reddit.

