Should I Get Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) on Steam or Battle.net?

You can get Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 on Steam or Battle.net. Given that the game costs the same on both platforms, it can take time to choose which one to buy it on. So, the question is whether there are any advantages to buying MW2 on one service over the other.

Is it better to buy Modern Warfare 2 on Steam or Battle.net?

Since Modern Warfare 2 is priced the same on Battle.net and Steam. So, it comes down to personal preference when choosing which service to purchase it. We prefer Steam because it’s convenient. However, since both platforms use the same servers for MW2 multiplayer, one isn’t any more reliable than the other.

The pricing for Modern Warfare 2 on both platforms is as follows:

Standard Edition: $69.99

Vault Edition: $99.99

Unfortunately, regardless of which service you choose, you have to buy Call of Duty Points in-game. That means if you decide on Steam, you’ll have to hand your information over to two different platforms, which may be an issue for the privacy-conscious.

Alternatively, if you choose Battle.net, Activision gets a full cut of your money. Since they don’t have the best reputation, you may want to make sure you give them the smallest amount of support possible. Since Steam takes a 30% cut, you could purchase through them as the least inconvenient form of protest ever.