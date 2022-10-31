Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Ghillie Suit Skin: How To Unlock Bush Outfit

The Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 Ghillie Suit skin is one of the most sought-after outfits, due to how it conceals the wearer. Unfortunately, it’s not easy to unlock, especially for those outside of the US. Here’s the need-to-know information about how to unlock the Ghillie Suit skin in MW2.

How to unlock the MW2 Ghillie Suit skin

To unlock the MW2 Ghillie Suit skin, players must:

Get the Jack Link’s Meat Snacks packs. The US brand Jack Link’s is offering a unique Ghillie Suit skin.

Purchase or get given a Jack Link’s code. Codes are being resold on auction sites, though digital goods often go against sites’ Terms and Conditions. Those who have a friend in the US can ask them to get the code.

Wait for a different Ghillie Suit to be offered in the Store or in the Battle Pass. It’s unlikely that the Jack Link’s bush outfit will be the last Ghillie Suit skin. Waiting for another is likely the best bet for most players.



