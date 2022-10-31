Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Killstreaks or Scorestreaks: Which Is Best and How to Switch

Deciding between Killstreaks and Scorestreaks in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 can be tough. Thankfully, the choice becomes pretty obvious once the facts are laid out. Here’s the need-to-know info on which is best out of MW2 Killstreaks and Scorestreaks, and how to switch between them.

Should I choose Killstreaks or Scorestreaks in MW2?

Players should choose Scorestreaks over Killstreaks in MW2.

Scorestreaks are better than Killstreaks because, in addition to awarding streaks for kills, they also grant streaks for playing the objective and getting medals. What’s more, while kills from streaks won’t count toward a player’s Killstreak, they do count toward a Scorestreak.

At the time of writing, due to how many points players get for kills when using Scorestreaks, it makes the most sense to choose Scorestreaks over Killstreaks.

How to switch from Killstreaks to Scorestreaks in MW2

To switch from Killstreaks to Scorestreaks in MW2, players must:

Go into the Killstreaks menu. Locate the toggle in the bottom-left. Toggle it from Killstreaks to Scorestreaks. To switch back, simply toggle again.

