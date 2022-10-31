Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Showcase Not Saving Fix: Operator Not Changing

Many Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2 players are reporting that their MW2 Showcase is not saving. The main complaint is that the Operator is not changing, though both Emblems and Calling Cards can also be affected. With the Showcase supposed to be where players show off their cool skins and other cosmetics, it’s unsurprising that players are frustrated. Here’s how to fix the MW2 Showcase not saving bug.

How to fix the MW2 Showcase not saving bug

To fix the MW2 Showcase not saving bug, players should:

Repeatedly select the desired Showcase Operator, Calling Card, Emblem, etc. In our testing, the chosen Operator or cosmetic would eventually save after multiple attempts at selecting it.

Try to set it on a different platform. If you somehow, like us, have access to MW2 across multiple systems, try logging into your account on another platform. When logged into the other platform, customize your Showcase and save. Close the game on the other platform. Log back into the primary system and see if the Showcase has saved.

Wait for a fix. Though Infinity Ward has yet to acknowledge the issue, the dev has confirmed that it is working on many other issues that have been discovered since launch. Hopefully the Showcase not saving bug can be officially fixed soon.



If the above fixes don’t help, contacting Activision Support is the next best step.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to unlock gold camo in MW2. And here’s how to fix the pesky audio bug where Modern Warfare 2 players can’t hear footsteps or explosions.