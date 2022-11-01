Modern Warfare 2 (MW2) Ping Not Working: Why Can’t I Ping?

Some players are concerned that the Modern Warfare 2 ping system isn’t working at the moment. And no, your memory is right. The ping system did exist during the game’s launch, but Infinity Ward has a habit of turning off features that aren’t working properly or that have significant game-breaking glitches. As such, the developer has decided to temporarily disable pings altogether, just like weapon tuning and the bipod attachment, at least for now.

Why was the Modern Warfare 2 ping system removed?

The Modern Warfare 2 ping system has been quietly removed due to a huge bug that allows players to ping players throughout an entire match.

As explained in this Reddit post, a player can ping an enemy during a death screen and have that ping last for the full multiplayer match. The enemy’s silhouette is then highlighted for the player, making it a simple task to follow the enemy through walls for easy kills.

So if you were wondering how it seemed like your opponents could sense where you were at all times, as if they had wallhacks, this could well be the culprit. Given the severity of this issue, Infinity Ward has rightfully removed the ping system and will be adding it back in only when this exploit is dealt with.