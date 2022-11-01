Overwatch 2 Mei: When Will She Return? Why Was She Removed?

After Bastion and Torbjörn were removed from Overwatch 2 in October, players were hoping this would be it for hero removals. It seems like that isn’t the case though, as Overwatch 2 Mei players have now found their main hero has been removed from the game too. The good news is the removal is temporary.

When will Mei be back in Overwatch 2?

Mei is currently scheduled to return to the game on November 15 with the game’s next patch.

Blizzard Entertainment is sure that two weeks will be long enough for the bugs with the hero to be fixed, but her return could take longer if these issues take longer to fix.

Why was Mei removed?

[#OW2] We are temporarily disabling Mei to address a bug with her Ice Wall ability that allows heroes to reach unintended locations. We are working to address these issues as quickly as possible and aim to bring Mei back in our next upcoming patch which is set for November 15. pic.twitter.com/dHP65pMCsX — Blizzard CS – The Americas (@BlizzardCS) October 31, 2022

Mei was removed from Overwatch 2 because of a bug with her ice wall ability. This was allowing heroes like Kiriko and Symmetra to teleport outside of the map, making them both invincible and invisible. It also gave them a bunch of easy targets and other players unwittingly ran by their invisible location.

This isn’t the first time Overwatch 2 has had these problems. As mentioned earlier, Bastion and Torbjörn were both removed from the game for several weeks before finally being added back in last week. The launch issues became so bad that a free legendary skin was offered as an apology for the problems.