Overwatch 2 Free Legendary Skin Offered as Apology for Launch Issues

Overwatch 2 launched earlier this month to a host of server issues and bugs. As an apology to players who have had to put up with the game’s stability problems and errors, Blizzard Entertainment will be giving away a free Overwatch 2 Legendary skin — the Cursed Captain Reaper skin — along with a Health Pack weapon charm. They’ll also be hosting several Double Match XP weekends.

How to get the free Overwatch 2 Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin

The free Overwatch 2 Cursed Captain Reaper Legendary skin will be given out to all players who log in to the game between October 25 and the end of Season 1. Players will also receive a Health Pack Weapon Charm during the same time period just by signing in to the game.

Blizzard will also be hosting several Double Match XP weekends, although the specific dates for these are yet to be confirmed. These are to help players “make up for any lost time” they may have lost through the myriad of issues the game has suffered, including the Bronze 5 competitive ranking system display issue, massive queue times, locked characters, achievement disconnect errors, and accidental purchases of skins, amongst others. Further stability updates are still being added to the game with the next update due to be released later this week.