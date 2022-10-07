Overwatch 2 In-Game Chat Purchasing Skin by Accident Fix

Yet another prolific bug has reared its ugly head, this time being an Overwatch 2 in-game chat issue that has had players accidentally purchasing skins without them being able to get a refund. The Overwatch sequel has had a terrible go of it at launch so far, experiencing everything from long queue times, to broken account merges and freezing. But while those problems are apparently new to the game, this in-game chat bug was identified back in May during the beta on Blizzard’s Bug Report forum.

Overwatch 2 in-game chat bug solution and workaround

To explain the bug first, it occurs when a player is in the hero gallery and then opens a message in chat and begins typing. As described by this post on Reddit, this can lead to the game to interpret your keystrokes as menu navigation. This means that pressing the spacebar a few times can accidentally have you spend legacy credits on skins you don’t want. The user of the post says that he only wasted away 300 credits, but other commenters in the thread claim that they have spent upwards of 1900 credits due to the bug.

The only real workaround here is not to open in-game chat and type anything in there while you are in the hero gallery or the store. You can use the chat in other areas of the game, though you should be aware of the bug just in case. Once you purchase a skin in the store using credits, Blizzard has a policy of not issuing refunds for it. And given that it takes about five years to unlock all the cosmetics for Kiriko without microtransactions, every last credit matters.