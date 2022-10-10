Overwatch 2’s Competitive Ranking System is a Broken Mess

Overwatch 2‘s competitive ranking system is fundamentally broken, with players finding themselves stuck in Bronze 5 — the lowest rank in the game — regardless of their performances. This has even seen previous Grandmaster players being ranked in Bronze 5, causing many to believe that there is a bug that automatically places players in Bronze regardless of their skill level.

Is there an Overwatch 2 Bronze 5 bug?

Overwatch 2’s competitive ranks work differently compared to its predecessor. Previously, Overwatch would analyze a player’s rank after each game based on their last performance. In Overwatch 2, the game will only adjust the player’s rank after they achieve seven wins or 20 ties/losses.

However, many players are finding that regardless of how many games they win or lose, Overwatch 2 will continue to place them in Bronze, with an overwhelming number of players reporting that they have been shuffled into the dreaded Bronze 5. Many players have taken to Twitter to vent their frustrations, describing how despite them having won most if not all of their placement games, they’re still being ranked in OW2’s lowest-ranked tier:

I WON EVERY GAME AND GOT BRONZE 5 WHAT 😭😭😭😭😭😭😭#Overwatch2 pic.twitter.com/zw5ImeA4hg — Jess (@jessjessjessu) October 6, 2022

-16/19 Games Won on Competitive

-Ranks from Bronze 5 to Bronze 3

What is Overwatch 2 ranking system bro pic.twitter.com/XMkHxtWVfX — Sebastian (@Sebbakus) October 6, 2022

Blizzard hasn’t commented on whether or not there are issues with its ranked system or if it’s working as intended. While there is the possibility that OW2 gives players an initial low rank in order to encourage them to continue climbing, this is negated by the fact that players are rarely moving up the ladder regardless of the quality of their performances. As such, some believe that this is an in-game bug that Blizzard will have to resolve. Either way, it doesn’t make for a rewarding competitive experience — one of many complaints players have made about the sequel — so hopefully, the developer addresses it soon.