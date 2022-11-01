Dreamlight Valley Not Loading on Nintendo Switch Fix

Since the game’s release, players have experienced Disney Dreamlight Valley Not Loading errors on the Nintendo Switch console. This is expected, though, since the game is available on other current-gen consoles like the PS5, Xbox Series X|S, and PC, which all have more computing power than the Switch. In fact, at this point the Dreamlight Valley community have been using the Switch port as a punching bag, with one player on Reddit just praying that the game doesn’t crash.

Dreamlight Valley Not Loading solutions list on Switch

Here are some solutions that you can try to make sure that you can start Disney Dreamlight valley on the Nintendo Switch:

Make sure that Nintendo online services are not down

Check the game for the latest updates from Gameloft

Delete the game fully and reinstall the game from scratch

Clear the cache for the game

Save your data on the cloud (requires a Nintendo Switch Online subscription), then delete your manual save data on console and attempt to reload the game

If all else fails, you may want to wait for Gameloft to fix loading errors on the Switch. The developers are well aware of the loading issue, as announced in a tweet on October 31 and its roadmap for November 2022 updates, and are continually making improvements and patches as the game continues to be in early access.