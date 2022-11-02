Was the Roblox Headless Horseman Really Free?

The Roblox Headless Horseman is one of the most coveted bundles in the avatar shop for the game, and it seems like for a very short time, it may actually have been free. Released almost a decade ago on October 31, 2013, Headless Horseman now costs a horrifying 31,000 Robux+ and it rarely goes on sale. But did Roblox really make a mistake and make Headless Horseman free? Is this real or fake?

Was the Roblox Headless Horseman free?

The Roblox Headless Horseman looks like it was actually free for a very limited time (maybe 30 seconds), according to a notification.

Now free

Headless Horseman

Price: Freehttps://t.co/yejDLyGM0C — Roblox+ (@RPlusNotifier) November 1, 2022

On November 1, 2022 (at 9:55 AM PT), a Twitter notification account called @RPlusNotifier, which also has a Chrome Extension, sent out a notice that the Headless Horseman had gone free. It might have been a mistake, but automated bots like this give out unbiased information. In fact, at the time of this writing, the tweet is still live, and has received over 1,700 likes.

However, the users who replied to the tweet within the first few moments of the notification were mainly disappointed, saying that they were “trolled” or otherwise tricked. Some say that the item wasn’t actually free but just off sale. Then other users claim that, no, it was actually free, providing apparent screenshots that it was, but some believe they’re just trolling with Photoshopped or misleading images.

A few users on YouTube, on a video by Chaseroony, say that Horseless Horseman actually did go free for about 30 seconds due to a misclick by the Roblox devs. Getting absolute proof of this, though, is very difficult.