The Best Scary Roblox Horror Games (2022)

The best scary horror games on Roblox rival full PC and console releases with their ingenuity and fun gameplay. Unfortunately, there’s not a ton of curation on the platform, so it’s hard to find which ones are worth playing. However, we’ve gathered a list below of some of the highest-quality titles on Roblox so you don’t have to spend hours sifting through the jetsam.

Best Roblox horror games in 2022

Alone in A Dark House

A car has crashed with three people inside. Two, a husband and wife are dead, their heads split open, and the third is missing. In Alone in A Dark House, you’re tasked with finding the missing person and discovering the truth behind what transpired in that car. To do so, you have to visit the titular dark house and unravel its secret. Additionally, you’re tasked with finding the couple’s child so you can let them know what happened to their parents. This is an excellent example of a Roblox horror game that doesn’t overly rely on jump scares or having the AI chase you.

Dead Silence

Based on the movie of the same name, Dead Silence tasks you with investigating a murder. You’ll have to search through underground tunnels and solve puzzles to survive. This game has some of the best atmospheric design of all the Roblox horror games and could easily be expanded into a full game. It works great as a solo or co-op experience and doesn’t have the cheap jump scares or chases that most of its peers do.

The Mimic

The Mimic will be up your alley if you’re into Japanese folklore. It consists of four different “books,” which each tell a tale starring a different playing. It’s bigger on jump scares than other games on the list and can be overly dependent on chase scenes. However, it has great atmosphere and is another title on the list we could see expanded into a complete game.

Nanny

Nanny is a lot like a simplified multiplayer version of the Granny series. A team of babies has to collect items from across a map in order to unlock an exit. However, while they’re doing so, another player is playing the demented nanny, who can instantly kill anyone they encounter. It’s well balanced as baby players can enter vents, but nannies can’t. It’s a well-done cat-and-mouse-style game that is a blast for a group of friends.

Piggy

For a more complex take on the escape formula seen in Nanny, you can check out Piggy. This game has you accomplishing a series of tasks to escape a house before Piggy can catch up and kill you. Piggy is one of the most popular horror titles on Roblox, and features two “books” worth of content which have 12 chapters each. You can play through either solo or with friends, and a bot can control Piggy, so you don’t have to matchmake at all if you don’t want.

