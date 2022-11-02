Fortnite Can’t Emote After Match Bug: Is There a Fix?

There’s no fix for the Fortnite can’t emote after match bug at this time. When this glitch occurs, players are unable to bring up the emote wheel. Fortnite v22.30 arrived on November 1 and while it added new features, made gameplay improvements, and fixed several issues, it also brought some problems, including the one above, along with it.

Has Epic announced a fix for the Can’t Emote After Match bug?

Epic Games is yet to acknowledge the Fortnite can’t emote after match bug. It hasn’t been mentioned either on the Fortnite Status Twitter feed or their Fortnite Community Issues Trello board. Many players are hoping the issue will be fixed when the game gets its next patch. The v22.40 update is currently scheduled for November 15, but there may be a smaller patch before then.

The good news is that emotes can still be used in Battle Royale matches, although these are also buggy at the moment. Players have reported the Emote wheel reappears after an emote is selected and then a glitch makes it difficult for players to get rid of it. Epic is also yet to acknowledge this bug, meaning there is no estimate for when it will be fixed.