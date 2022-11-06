SPY x FAMILY Part 2 Episode 7 Release Date and Time on Crunchyroll

SPY x FAMILY has been impressing audiences ever since it made its return for Part 2, and now fans are wondering exactly when they’ll be able to watch the next installment of the popular anime series. Here is when SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 7 will be available to stream on Crunchyroll.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 7 will be released on Saturday November 12, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to watch depends entirely on where you are in the world. Now that Daylight Savings has played a part in pushing back the clocks, you are technically able to watch the next episode of the series earlier than usual. With that in mind, here is the release time for Episode 7 in various time zones across the globe:

7:30 a.m. Pacific Time

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

The second season will be made up of 13 episodes in total, which means we are now past the halfway point of this new cour. Themes of political corruption, terrorism, and of course, the bond shared by a family, continue to run deeply through the series. Writers keep the audience on their toes each and every week, with new twists and turns, even introducing a new member to the family in Part 2, in the form of Bond the dog, who has powers of precognition.

We’ve had no official news on whether or not there will be another season of SPY x FAMILY after Part 2, but with the surging popularity of the anime series, coupled with the manga on which the show is based still being ongoing, it would be surprising to see the creative team pull the brakes after these 13 episodes reach their conclusion.