Is There a God of War Ragnarok Free PS5 Upgrade?

Several games offer an upgrade to the latest generation of consoles, and many are wondering whether there is a God of War Ragnarok free PS5 upgrade for those who are buying the PS4 version. Here’s everything you need to know about the game’s cross-gen entitlement and how much it will cost.

Will the God of War Ragnarok PS5 upgrade be free?

No, the God of War Ragnarok PS5 upgrade will not be free.

Players will be able to upgrade to the PS5 version of God of War Ragnarok if they purchase the PS4 version of the game, but this upgrade will have a cost attached.

As is standard practice for all of Sony’s first-party PlayStation games, the PS5 upgrade will cost $10. This was a policy implemented following controversy over a similar upgrade for Horizon Forbidden West. While Sony’s PS5 launch titles got free upgrades, all games released after Horizon Forbidden West have charged the same $10 fee to upgrade to the PS5 version.

The standard PS4 edition of God of War Ragnarok will cost $59.99. Buying the standard PS5 edition for $69.99 from the PlayStation Store will automatically entitle players to both versions of the game. Alternatively, there is also the Digital Deluxe Edition for $79.99 which comes with dual entitlement and a variety of bonus in-game items.