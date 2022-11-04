Roblox A-60 Doors: Is the Jumpscare Monster Real or Fake?

Some horror fans are wondering whether the Roblox A-60 Doors monster is actually real or fake. So here’s a quick breakdown. A-60 is actually a monster from Rooms, a Roblox game created in May 2020 that has over 6.6 million visits and which inspired the development of Doors by creator LSPLASH. Since its release in March 2021, Doors has reached over 917 million visits, and the creators seem to have put A-60 as a secret entity in the game. However, many recent TikTok and YouTube videos with jumpscare cameos of A-60 have been accused of being fake either by fans or were created through exploits by the creators of the videos themselves.

Is the A-60 Doors Roblox monster real or fake?

The A-60 monster in Doors on Roblox is indeed real. According to the official wiki for Rooms under the “Trivia” category, A-60 appears as an easter egg in Doors.

The first appearance of A-60 occurred in a livestream by KreekCraft, where it rushed through a door for a quick second. With some investigation by Rainster, the developers reportedly confirmed that A-60 is actually used by the developers themselves to troll streamers. A few weeks later, a YouTuber named Kardin Hong says that LSplash had spawned 20 A-60s in the game in his video, with the monsters dashing up and down a hallway barely lit by red lights.

Since then, some players have put in a lot of effort in trying to recreate A-60 as a fanmade entity or using an exploit to make A-60 spawn. So just be weary of videos out there saying that the monster spawn is real.