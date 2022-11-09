God of War Ragnarok Does Odin Die

God of War Ragnarok: Does Odin Really Die at the End?

It appears that Odin dies at the end of God of War Ragnarok, which seems impossible. After showing himself to be a brilliant and highly manipulative opponent over the course of the game, the final battle with him is over quickly. Did the All-Father really go down that easy, or is it another one of his tricks?

God of War Ragnarok Spoilers

Is Odin really dead at the end of God of War Ragnarok?

By all appearances, Odin really does die during the conclusion of God of War Ragnarok. Atreus gives Odin a chance to cast aside his wicked ways and become a better person. However, the All-Father doesn’t even attempt to lie his way out of the situation. Instead, he admits he’ll never stop pursuing the knowledge he seeks at any cost.

Atreus seals Odin’s soul in one of the Jotnar orbs, and he, Kratos, and Freya agree to keep him imprisoned within it. However, Sindri, still enraged after Brok’s death, grabs the orb and smashes it with his smithing hammer. Presumably, this destroys Odin’s soul entirely, making him deader than dead.

There are ways in this world you can bring people back to life if their soul is intact. However, with Odin’s soul obliterated, he’s gone for good. But, of course, this could be a trick. Odin has shown he’s resourceful and tricky, and who knows what the game after God of War Ragnarok could bring.

