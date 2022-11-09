Does Kratos Die in God of War Ragnarok?

Kratos doesn’t die in God of War Ragnarok. At the end of the last game, it seemed as though Kratos was prophesized to die during Ragnarok, which was the main motivation for Atreus to either prevent it or change the outcome. Fortunately, it doesn’t happen.

Why doesn’t Kratos die in God of War Ragnarok?

So, why does Kratos live in God of War Ragnarok? That is a better question since the game’s events follow Groa’s predictions closely. However, when the credits roll, Kratos is still alive and kicking. In fact, he doesn’t even come close to death at any point in the game.

It may be Odin’s fault that Groa’s prophecy didn’t come true in God of War Ragnarok. The secret visions she hid in the Jotnar Shrines showed Tyr leading the armies of the eight realms against Asgard. So when Odin imprisoned Tyr and began imitating him to trick Kratos and the crew, he planned to lead the armies against Asgard and then betray them. However, Brok unexpectedly sniffed him out, which ruined this plan.

The prophecy was shattered when Kratos was picked to lead the combined armies of the eight realms as general. This pushed events far enough off course that Groa’s visions couldn’t come true by the time he reached Odin.

