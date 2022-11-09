God of War Ragnarok: Does Freyr Die or is He Alive?

It appears that Freyr dies in God of War Ragnarok. He chooses to stay behind when Kratos, Freya, Atreus, and the others escape Asgard, and it’s assumed he’s crushed by Ragnarok afterward. However, he’s a god, so there might be a bit of doubt involved in his death.

Does Freyr really die at the end of God of War Ragnarok?

Freyr appears to die in God of War Ragnarok while fighting the crazed beast at the end of the game. He stays behind to hold it off while Kratos and the party escape. Since Asgard is seemingly destroyed, we can assume that Freyr perished along with it.

However, two critical facets of the story might mean he actually survived the fight with Ragnarok. First, Ragnarok wields Surtr’s sword, which is ablaze with fire. We know that Freyr survived being set on fire by the Aesir before, so he has some sort of resistance to flames.

Additionally, in Norse mythology, the reason given for Freyr dying during his fight with Surtr during Ragnarok is that he had to give up his sword for a chance to court his future wife, Gerðr. Gerðr doesn’t exist in God of War’s version of events, and his sword returns to him during the battle. So, it’s possible that he was able to survive.

