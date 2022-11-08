God of War Ragnarok Blue Vines: How to Get Past Blue Thorn Branches That Are Too Far Away

To get through the blue vines in God of War Ragnarok, you’ll need to burn them. These thorny blue branches will block your path from time to time, but it’s nothing fire won’t cure. However, sometimes they’re just out of your reach, which requires an advanced technique.

How to get through the blue vines in God of War Ragnarok

You’ll see your first blue bramble early on in God of War Ragnarok. Fortunately, you can burn through the blue vines from the start of the game by following these steps:

Equip the Blades of Chaos

Aim at the vines with L2

Tap R2 to throw a Blade of Chaos into the vines

Wait for Kratos to perform the Blazing Surge and burn the vines.

However, sometimes in God of War Ragnarok, the blue vines will be just beyond your reach. If that’s the case, you must wait until you defeat Nidhogg in Vanaheim. Once that’s done, you’ll get access to Sigil Arrows.

By shooting three Sigil Arrows close to each other, you can chain them together (which is indicated by the center glowing brighter). Any elemental attack that hits the area a Sigil Arrow covers will be transferred to any connected arrows. So, you can attack one with Blazing Surge, and it’ll chain over to your target.

