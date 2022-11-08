God of War Ragnarok Missable Items: Can You Miss Trophies or Chests?

God of War Ragnarok missable items are a key concern for Trophy hunters and completionists, as the idea of progressing too far into the story and locking away crucial areas can strike fear into the hearts of 100%ers. So can players miss Trophies or chests in GoW Ragnarok? Here’s the need-to-know info.

Are there missable items in God of War Ragnarok?

Yes, it’s possible to miss some unimportant items in God of War Ragnarok.

These unimportant items include consumables like Hacksilver from a realm you won’t be able to return to. However, all important items should remain accessible at all times.

Can you miss Trophies or chests in God of War Ragnarok?

Players can’t miss Trophies or important chests in God of War Ragnarok.

Progress far enough into the story to reach the endgame and it’s then possible to revisit realms to complete all side missions, collect all Trophies, and open all Nornir Chests.

Note: The only potentially missable collectible that we’re having issues with is a Berserker enemy in Niflheim. Therefore, players may want to ensure that they have beaten the Berserker the first chance they get.

For more God of War Ragnarok guides, here’s the full list of story missions. And here’s a list of Ragnarok cheats to help make the game easier.