God of War Ragnarok Cheat List: How To Make the Game Easier

GoW Ragnarok can be a tough game to beat, even on its easiest difficulty settings. Thankfully, developer Santa Monica Studio has included a bunch of accessibility options to help make the game easier and playable by the widest possible audience, regardless of ability. Some of these options overlap with what many veteran players would describe as “cheats.” And so here is the God of War Ragnarok cheat list.

All God of War Ragnarok cheats

Increase puzzle timing. This gives players more time to solve puzzles and is especially helpful when trying to tackle the time-based Nornir Chest challenges.

Aim assist and lock-on. A variety of aim assist and lock-on options are available. These make it easier to aim at targets, lessening the need to be accurate with the right analog stick.

Auto pickup. This is very useful for those who don’t want to have to press O to pick up every last bit of loot.

Stun grab enemies. Making Kratos automatically grab enemies that are stunned can help greatly in combat, especially during scenarios where there are many different enemies attacking simultaneously.

Reduce camera sway and camera shake. Lessen distractions by disabling camera sway and camera shake.

Hold buttons instead of repeatedly pressing them. This makes it much easy to pass button-mashing challenges. Simply hold the button instead.



These “cheats” can all be found within the game’s Accessibility menu. Though they are primarily targeted at those who require additional assistance to play, the options are available to anyone and everyone to use.

For more God of War Ragnarok guides, here’s the need-to-know info about missable items within the game. And here’s how to open all realms.