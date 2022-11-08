God of War Ragnarok: How to Open All Realms

Unlike God of War (2018), which only let players visit six of the nine realms, GoW Ragnarok allows players to experience all of them. That means fans can finally check out Asgard, Vanaheim, and Svartalfheim. However, to get to those special places, players will first need to know how to open all realms in God of War Ragnarok. Here’s all of the need-to-know information.

How to unlock all realms in God of War Ragnarok

To open and unlock all realms in God of War Ragnarok, players must:

Progress through the game until the story takes you to a new realm. Once a realm has been visited, Kratos can return so long as the story isn’t forcing him to go to a specific location. Eventually, when the game is complete, players can return to previously visited realms as they will all be unlocked.

Seeing all of the realms is as simple as just playing through story missions until the desired realm is unlocked. Unfortunately, for those looking to access Asgard, Vanaheim, or Svartalfheim early, that isn’t possible.

For more God of War Ragnarok guides, here’s the full cheat list to help make the game that bit easier. And here’s the complete list of story missions, which might be longer than you expect!