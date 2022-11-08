God of War Ragnarok Mission List: How Many Story Missions Are There?

The God of War Ragnarok mission list detailed below includes all 18 of the main story missions that players will need to beat in order to see the ending. While there are plenty of optional side missions, the 18 missions listed below are mandatory for the story to be completed. While the mission titles don’t give too much away, some players may consider them spoilers, hence the warning banner below.

God of War Ragnarok mission list

Here are all 18 of the story missions in God of War Ragnarok:

Surviving Fimbulwinter The Quest for Tyr Old Friends Groa’s Secret The Lost Sanctuary The Reckoning The Runaway Into the Fire The Word of Fate Forging Destiny Unleashing Hel Reunion Creatures of Prophecy Unlocking the Mask Hunting for Solace The Summoning The Realms at War Beyond Ragnarok

It’s worth noting that “Beyond Ragnarok” is the endgame phase where players are free to roam the many realms. Side content, both new and old, will be accessible at this stage of the game, allowing players to grind toward 100% completion.

