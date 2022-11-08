God of War Ragnarok Mission List

God of War Ragnarok Mission List: How Many Story Missions Are There?

By Mack Ashworth

The God of War Ragnarok mission list detailed below includes all 18 of the main story missions that players will need to beat in order to see the ending. While there are plenty of optional side missions, the 18 missions listed below are mandatory for the story to be completed. While the mission titles don’t give too much away, some players may consider them spoilers, hence the warning banner below.

God of War Ragnarok mission list

Here are all 18 of the story missions in God of War Ragnarok:

  1. Surviving Fimbulwinter
  2. The Quest for Tyr
  3. Old Friends
  4. Groa’s Secret
  5. The Lost Sanctuary
  6. The Reckoning
  7. The Runaway
  8. Into the Fire
  9. The Word of Fate
  10. Forging Destiny
  11. Unleashing Hel
  12. Reunion
  13. Creatures of Prophecy
  14. Unlocking the Mask
  15. Hunting for Solace
  16. The Summoning
  17. The Realms at War
  18. Beyond Ragnarok

It’s worth noting that “Beyond Ragnarok” is the endgame phase where players are free to roam the many realms. Side content, both new and old, will be accessible at this stage of the game, allowing players to grind toward 100% completion.

