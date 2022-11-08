God of War Ragnarok Air Coming From Wall: What Item To Use

Stumbling across air coming from walls is bound to confuse any God of War Ragnarok player, especially when they don’t have the item required to interact with it. For those stumped by the wind blowing out from glowing areas of wall, worry not, for it’s simply a matter of time before Kratos can make use of this gameplay mechanic.

What item to use on air coming from walls in GoW Ragnarok

The Draupnir Spear is what players must use on the air coming from walls in God of War Ragnarok. To use the spear, players should:

Look for air coming out of a glowing wall. Stand at a point opposite the spot you want to throw the spear into. Aim and throw the spear into the glowing wall. Either climb the spear to get to the higher ledge or detonate the spear to blow up the wall, depending on what is required.

Kratos’ spear is an item that players acquire quite late into the game’s story. Therefore, it’s going to be a while before players can make use of the air coming from walls.

Once the Draupnir Spear has been successfully unlocked, players can return to the many realms where it will unlock new paths and secret rooms.

