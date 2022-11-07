When Does The Crown Season 5 Start? Release Date and Time on Netflix

Despite not even making it to Netflix yet, The Crown Season 5 is already causing controversy. Though they have picked up some negative attention due to the fictional portrayal of the British Royal Family, Netflix is pushing ahead with the next installment, with a release date right around the corner. Here is when The Crown Season 5 will be available on Netflix.

Image: Netflix

The Crown Season 5 will be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to start binging through the new episodes will depend entirely on where you are in the world. With that in mind, here is the release time for Season 5 in various time zones across both the U.S. and the U.K.:

00:00 a.m. Pacific Time

01:00 a.m. Mountain Time

02:00 a.m. Central Time

03:00 a.m. Eastern Time

08:00 a.m. Greenwich Mean Time

The Crown Season 5 marks the final time the cast of the series will be changed. Imelda Staunton steps into the role of the late Queen Elizabeth II, with Dominic West as Prince Charles, and Elizabeth Debicki as Diana, Princess of Wales. Jonathan Pryce will play Prince Philip, alongside Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret, and Jonny Lee Miller as Prime Minister John Major.

The 1990s will be the focal point of this latest installment; perhaps the monarchy’s most tumultuous time in modern history. It saw the breakdown of the marriage between Prince Charles and Diana, before their official separation in 1992, renowned as an “annus horribilis” by the Queen, and Diana’s death in 1997, just a year after the two divorced.

Teasers for Season 5 show that the Panorama interview that Diana took part in will feature, along with a more critical approach to looking at the role of the monarchy in modern life, which is perhaps why so many people have put their guard up when it comes to the season’s looming debut.