The Crown Controversy: Why Is Season 5 of Netflix Series Under Fire?

As a Netflix original series rather than a documentary, some may think that the idea of pointing out that much of The Crown being based on speculation rather than fact isn’t necessary. However, recent lashings out from some formidable names, the latest of which is Dame Judi Dench, may mean that Season 5 becomes the most controversial installment of the show to-date. Here’s why The Crown Season 5 is laced with controversy.

What is The Crown controversy in Season 5?

Image: Netflix

At the start of this week, Netflix released a statement that said “The Crown has always been presented as a drama based on historical events. Series five is a fictional dramatisation, imagining what could have happened behind closed doors during a significant decade for the royal family – one that has already been scrutinised and well-documented by journalists, biographers and historians.”

It came after former British Prime Minister, John Major, slammed the period drama as “a barrel load of malicious nonsense,” before calling for a boycott of the series. Monarchists and the royals are likely feeling nervous about the portrayal of some members of the royal family, as Season 5 will see the breakdown of the then Prince Charles’ marriage to Diana, Princess of Wales.

A-list actor Judi Dench has now also voiced her concerns about the series, writing an open letter in The Times which specifically pointed out two rumored plot points for the fifth season. Season 5 will allegedly see Prince Charles “plotting for his mother to abdicate,” while Dench also says it will see him suggesting “his mother’s parenting was so deficient that she might have deserved a jail sentence.” She thinks that “a significant number of viewers, particularly overseas,” may view the episodes as factual, and has called for a disclaimer at the start of each episode to clarify it is fiction.

Dench also pointed out the recent passing of Queen Elizabeth II as another reason for Netflix to do more, writing: “The time has come for Netflix to reconsider – for the sake of a family and a nation so recently bereaved, as a mark of respect to a sovereign who served her people dutifully for 70 years, and to preserve its reputation with its British subscribers.”

When does the new season of The Crown start?

Image: Keith Bernstein/Netflix

The Crown Season 5 will be released on Wednesday, November 9, 2022. Fans will need a Netflix subscription to watch, with plans starting at $6.99 per month for a Basic subscription with ads, all the way up to $19.99 per month for a Premium subscription. For more information on Netflix subscription plans available, click here.