Is There a Treason Season 2 Release Date on Netflix?

Has the Treason Season 2 release date been confirmed for Netflix? Treason Season 1 is now streaming on the service and fans are already anticipating a second season of the thriller starring Charlie Cox. Whether or not the series will return is the question on the tip of every tongue who has enjoyed what the show has to offer so far. When is Treason season 2 coming out on Netflix, if at all?

Image: Courtesy of Netflix

Netflix has not yet announced plans to make a second season of Treason, but that doesn’t mean it won’t happen. Of course, with the show being marketed as a limited series, the chances are this was a one-and-done outing, especially after that controversial ending.

Treason Season 1 launched on Netflix on December 26, to mixed reviews from critics and wider audiences alike. While viewing figures have not yet been revealed for the show, it does seem to have picked up a following thanks to discussion of the show on social media, and the inclusion of Daredevil actor, Charlie Cox.

Cox takes on the role of Adam Lawrence in the series, an MI6 agent with a bright future. When he is reunited with an ex-lover, who just so happens to be a Russian spy, he is forced to question his entire life, including the next steps he will take.

Speaking with GQ about the major twist at the end of the season, Cox said he “knew it was a possibility.” Without going into too much detail about the aforementioned twist, it does seem a little difficult for Treason to make a return for a second season, unless the series is treated as an anthology, similar to the likes of American Horror Story. Then again, some of the characters introduced in the series could still have some story to tell. It’ll be a waiting game to see whether or not Treason Season 2 happens on Netflix.