God of War Ragnarok: Can You Go to Jotenheim as Kratos?

You can go to Jotenheim as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. However, it probably is different from the adventure you hoped for. Unfortunately, Kratos gets to visit a very abridged version of the hidden realm, but something is better than nothing.

How to unlock Jotenheim as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok

You’ll need to beat the game to unlock travel to Jotenheim as Kratos in God of War Ragnarok. Once you do so, follow these steps:

Go to Svartalfheim.

Complete “A Viking Funeral” and lay Brok to rest.

Return to Sindri’s House.

Talk to Ratatoskr.

Pick up the Pouch of Yggdrasil Seeds.

Head to the Mystic Gateway.

Finally, select Jotenheim and unlock the gateway at Angrboda’s Treehouse.

The Pouch of Yggdrasil Seeds unlocks a series of hidden Mystic Gateways in God of War Ragnarok. These allow you to access a few areas you couldn’t go to during the story. One of the locations it opens is in Jotunheim.

Unfortunately, Kratos only gets to visit an abridged version of the home of the giants. You get to look around Angrboda’s Treehouse and speak with her for a moment. The only collectible here is a flower. All the routes leading out of the treehouse are blocked, and you won’t get a chance to explore the realm as Kratos properly.

