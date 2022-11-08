Is There a PS5 Slim Release Date for 2023?

A PS5 Slim release date is looking ever more likely for 2023 now that Sony is prioritizing PSVR 2 and it’s likely to be next year at least before there’s a new console redesign. For the last two console generations, Sony has come up with a Slim model of their PlayStation console, so it’s no wonder players are expecting a reveal to be soon.

Sony has not announced there is a PS5 Slim console in development at all, so there is no release date either and certainly not for 2023.

While there are plenty of rumors swirling about, they should be treated with a giant pinch of salt until the console giant makes an official announcement.

The latest rumors claim that while Sony is redesigning its PS5 console, and this process began earlier this year, it may not be to produce a Slim version. It will have a different exterior design that will be more lightweight, while internally the console will use less voltage and run at cooler temperatures as a result. The thought behind this is that less weight and a smaller size will result in lower manufacturing and shipping costs.

As said previously, though, none of these rumors, nor those regarding a PS5 Pro, have received any sort of confirmation from Sony at this time.