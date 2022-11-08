God of War Ragnarok How Tall is Kratos Height?

Kratos is six feet and four inches tall (6’4″) in God of War Ragnarok. He used to be taller than that, but when he was redesigned for God of War (2018), Santa Monica Studio wanted to give him more realistic proportions, including his height. So, while he’s still a big boy, he’s not a giant.

What is Kratos height in God of War Ragnarok?

In God of War Ragnarok, Kratos is six feet and four inches in height. In other units of measurement, this is:

1.93 meters

19 hand

Santa Monica Studio confirmed the updated measurement for Kratos in a video interview with God of War (2018) devs. It explained that actors for motion capture and voice were chosen to be close to the proportions the studio wanted for the characters. This meant adjusting Kratos to be closer in stature to Christopher Judge..

In the Greek games, Kratos was much taller. He was seven feet and six inches tall (7’6″) and towered above an average human. Obviously, this worked for a character known for their violence and ruthlessness. However, it would have made him a bit unapproachable in a story like the one in God of War Ragnarok that’s supposed to portray his sympathetic side. Gods changing their form over time is canon, so there’s no reason that he can’t have shrunk in stature.