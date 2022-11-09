God of War Ragnarok Best Armor Set: How To Get Steinbjorn Armour

The God of War Ragnarok best armor set will take some grinding to get, but it will be worth it for those who want the best defense in the game, as well as some awesome bonus effects. Here’s how to get the Steinbjorn armour in GoW Ragnarok.

What is the best armor in God of War Ragnarok?

The Steinbjorn armor set is the best armor in God of War Ragnarok.

Boasting incredible defense, as well as some powerful enhancements, the Steinbjorn armor is the best armor in GoW Ragnarok and endgame players will want to unlock all three pieces.

Steinbjorn Plackart

Steinbjorn Waist Guard

Steinbjorn Gauntlets

How to get the Steinbjorn armor in God of War Ragnarok

To get the Steinbjorn armor in God of War Ragnarok, players must:

Play through the story until the Draupnir Spear is unlocked. Head to Midgard and search the location southwest of Tyr’s Temple. Locate the area that is accessible using the Draupnir Spear and follow it to get the Mystical Heirloom. The map above shows the Mystical Heirloom’s location (the red dot). The Mystical Heirloom can be equipped as a weapon and used to awaken troll statues. Players must awaken and defeat four troll statues in the following locations: The Derelict Outpost (Midgard) – One troll

Naotun’s Garden (Vanaheim) – Two trolls

The Forbidden Sands (Alfheim)

When all four trolls have been defeated, the Steinbjorn armor set will be available to craft at any forge.

