John Wick Spinoff Movie Ballerina: Release Date Rumors, Cast, Plot, and Predictions

The world of John Wick seems to constantly be expanding, with multiple sequels on the horizon. This includes more news continuing to break about the spinoff movie, Ballerina, directed by Len Wiseman. Who will be starring in the first breakaway film from the main story, and what sort of release date are we looking at for the big screen? If we look at the information we’ve already got, we can make some predictions…

When will the John Wick spinoff Ballerina come out?

Laurence Fishburne and Ian McShane in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum / Image: Lionsgate Films

While there is no official release date for Ballerina just yet, Lionsgate CEO Jon Feltheimer confirmed the movie has gone into production this week. That means that filming is about to start. If we look back at principal photography for the upcoming John Wick: Chapter 4, that took just under four months to wrap, finishing up in October 2021, in the middle of the COVID-19 pandemic. The film was then given a release date of May 27, 2022, before being pushed back 10 months to March 24, 2023, partly to avoid competition against Top Gun: Maverick.

Bearing all of that in mind, we can look to late 2023 for a Ballerina release. Lionsgate will likely want some breathing room between their movies, but if they can maintain interest in the product, and if Chapter 4 is a roaring success, they could use that momentum as a launchpad for the spinoff. It’s worth noting that Lionsgate are also pushing ahead with John Wick: Chapter 5, so there is a lot of the neo-noir franchise headed our way.

Who is in the cast for John Wick spinoff movie Ballerina?

Keanu Reeves in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum / Image: Lionsgate Films

Ana de Armas as the Ballerina

Keanu Reeves as John Wick/Jardani Jovonovich

Ian McShane as Winston Scott

Right now, just three members of the Ballerina cast have been revealed. Ana de Armas takes the titular role, as an assassin who is seeking revenge following the slaughter of her family. The Ballerina was previously played by Unity Phelan in John Wick: Chapter 3 – Parabellum.

Meanwhile, Ian McShane returns to play the “enigmatic” owner of the Continental Hotel, Winston Scott. It has also been confirmed Keanu Reeves will be making an appearance, though likely a small one, as John Wick. Details surrounding the rest of the cast are sparse, but expect updates to come flooding in once filming officially begins.