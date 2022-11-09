Dune The Sisterhood TV Series: Release Date Rumors, Cast, and Leaks

A prequel to the first movie and original book, the Dune: The Sisterhood TV Series is moving forward at HBO Max. The Dune TV series is based on the novel Sisterhood of Dune by Brian Herbert and Kevin J. Anderson and is now coming together. Here’s everything known about the Dune: The Sisterhood release date, cast, and any story details.

Dune: The Sisterhood will likely release in 2024 at the earliest, after the Dune: Part 2 movie opens in theaters. While the show is seemingly coming together well, it looks like it will not arrive on HBO Max before the next movie hits in November 2023.

Who is in the Dune prequel series cast?

IMAGE: Warner Bros

The current rumored and confirmed cast list for Dune: The Sisterhood includes:

Emily Watson as Valya Harkonnen

Shirley Henderson as Tula Harkonnen

Travis Fimmel as Desmond Hart

Indira Varma as Empress Natalya

Sarah-Sofie Boussnina as Princess Ynez

Chloe Lea as Lila

Faoileann Cunningham as Sister Jen

Aoife Hinds as Sister Emeline

Shalom Brune-Franklin as Mikaela

Travis Fimmel (Warcraft, Vikings) was added the most recently, in November 2022. He plays “a charismatic soldier with an enigmatic past, who seeks to gain the Emperor’s trust at the expense of the Sisterhood.”

Dune The Sisterhood HBO Max story leaks and rumors

The HBO Max series is confirmed to roughly adapt the novel Sisterhood of Dune. It is set around 10,000 years before the events of Dune. The empire of House Corrino and the feud between House Harkonnen and House Atreides have just begun. It deals with the establishment of the Bene Gesserit sisterhood by the Harkonnen sisters Valya and Tula.

Diane Ademu-John and Alison Schapker are the showrunners. The book’s co-author (and Dune creator Frank Herbert’s son) Brian Herbert is an executive producer, and the other author Kevin J. Anderson is a co-producer. Dune movie director Denis Villeneuve is also executive producing.

For more on Dune: Part 2, here is how the first movie sets up the events of the upcoming second movie.