How Many God of War Games Are There and What’s the Best Way to Play Them?

There are nine God of War games. While the latest two are available on PS4 and PS5, older titles aren’t. So, figuring out the best way to play each God of War can be tricky.
How many God of War games are there?
There are nine games in the God of War series. Here’s a list of them:
Release Order:
- God of War – 2005
- God of War 2 – 2007
- God of War: Betrayal – 2007
- God of War: Chains of Olympus – 2008
- God of War 3 – 2010
- God of War: Ghosts of Sparta – 2010
- God of War: Ascension – 2013
- God of War – 2018
- God of War Ragnarok – 2022
Chronological Order:
- God of War: Ascension
- God of War: Chains of Olympus
- God of War
- God of War: Ghost of Sparta
- God of War: Betrayal
- God of War 2
- God of War 3
- God of War (2018)
- God of War Ragnarok
What’s the best way to play each God of War game?
Most God of War games are best played on emulators so you can increase their resolution and get better performance. However, playing on original hardware usually makes for a more stable experience. Here are our personal recommendations on which platform is best for each game:
- God of War: PCSX2 or HD version on RPCS3
- God of War 2: PCSX2 or HD version on RPCS3
- God of War: Betrayal: Watch it on YouTube
- God of War: Chains of Olympus: Origins Collection version on RPCS3
- God of War 3: PS4
- God of War: Ghosts of Sparta: Origins Collection version on RPCS3
- God of War: Ascension: PS3
- God of War (2018): PC
- God of War Ragnarok: PS5