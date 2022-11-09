God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations: Where To Find Them

The first Heavy Runic Attack you can find in God of War Ragnarok is located in the Cliffside Ruins in Vanaheim. Unfortunately, this location is quite a way into the game, which means you’ll be wondering where to find Heavy Runic Attacks for a while before you stumble onto it. Fortunately, the floodgates open after this, and you’ll start discovering these regularly.

God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations List

We’ve compiled a brief list of every Heavy Runic Attack in God of War Ragnarok and their locations. These are typically found in Legendary Chests and might require a bit of secret hunting to find.

Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attacks

Leviathan’s Roar: Legendary Chest in The Burrows, Alfheim

Mists of Helheim: Legendary Chest in Cliffside Ruins, Vanaheim

Njord’s Tempest: Legendary Chest in Althjof’s Rig, Svartalfheim

Skadi’s Edge: Legendary Chest in The Strond, Alfheim

Wrath of the Frost Ancient: Legendary Chest in The Southern Wilds, Vanaheim

Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attacks

Atlas Eruption: Legendary Chest in The Forge, Svartalfheim

Meteoric Slam: Legendary Chest in The Raven Tree, Niflheim

Nemean Crush: Legendary Chest in The Burrows, Alfheim

Tame the Beast: Legendary Chest in The Gleaming Bale, Helheim

Tartarus Rage: Legendary Chest in Raider Hideout, Midgard

Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic Attacks

Artillery of the Ancients: Obtained in Vanaheim by completing Creatures of Prophecy quest.

Honour the Fallen: Legendary Chest in The Plains, Vanaheim

The Finger of Ruin: Legendary Chest, The Raven Tree, Niflheim

Vindsvalr’s Windstorm: Defeat the Flame Phantom in Burning Cliffs, Muspelheim

Here’s how stats work and how tall Kratos is.