God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations

God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations: Where To Find Them

By Jason Faulkner

The first Heavy Runic Attack you can find in God of War Ragnarok is located in the Cliffside Ruins in Vanaheim. Unfortunately, this location is quite a way into the game, which means you’ll be wondering where to find Heavy Runic Attacks for a while before you stumble onto it. Fortunately, the floodgates open after this, and you’ll start discovering these regularly.

God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations List

We’ve compiled a brief list of every Heavy Runic Attack in God of War Ragnarok and their locations. These are typically found in Legendary Chests and might require a bit of secret hunting to find.

Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attacks

  • Leviathan’s Roar: Legendary Chest in The Burrows, Alfheim
  • Mists of Helheim: Legendary Chest in Cliffside Ruins, Vanaheim
  • Njord’s Tempest: Legendary Chest in Althjof’s Rig, Svartalfheim
  • Skadi’s Edge: Legendary Chest in The Strond, Alfheim
  • Wrath of the Frost Ancient: Legendary Chest in The Southern Wilds, Vanaheim

Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attacks

  • Atlas Eruption: Legendary Chest in The Forge, Svartalfheim
  • Meteoric Slam: Legendary Chest in The Raven Tree, Niflheim
  • Nemean Crush: Legendary Chest in The Burrows, Alfheim
  • Tame the Beast: Legendary Chest in The Gleaming Bale, Helheim
  • Tartarus Rage: Legendary Chest in Raider Hideout, Midgard

Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic Attacks

  • Artillery of the Ancients: Obtained in Vanaheim by completing Creatures of Prophecy quest.
  • Honour the Fallen: Legendary Chest in The Plains, Vanaheim
  • The Finger of Ruin: Legendary Chest, The Raven Tree, Niflheim
  • Vindsvalr’s Windstorm: Defeat the Flame Phantom in Burning Cliffs, Muspelheim

Here’s how stats work and how tall Kratos is.

Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner
Jason Faulkner is the Senior Editor of Game Revolution and PlayStation LifeStyle. On a typical day, you can find him working desperately trying to get late-1990s/early-2000s PC games working at 4K and 16:9 ratio without crashing.

Share article

Upcoming Releases

Trending

Related guides