God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations: Where To Find Them

The first Heavy Runic Attack you can find in God of War Ragnarok is located in the Cliffside Ruins in Vanaheim. Unfortunately, this location is quite a way into the game, which means you’ll be wondering where to find Heavy Runic Attacks for a while before you stumble onto it. Fortunately, the floodgates open after this, and you’ll start discovering these regularly.
God of War Ragnarok Heavy Runic Attack Locations List
We’ve compiled a brief list of every Heavy Runic Attack in God of War Ragnarok and their locations. These are typically found in Legendary Chests and might require a bit of secret hunting to find.
Leviathan Axe Heavy Runic Attacks
- Leviathan’s Roar: Legendary Chest in The Burrows, Alfheim
- Mists of Helheim: Legendary Chest in Cliffside Ruins, Vanaheim
- Njord’s Tempest: Legendary Chest in Althjof’s Rig, Svartalfheim
- Skadi’s Edge: Legendary Chest in The Strond, Alfheim
- Wrath of the Frost Ancient: Legendary Chest in The Southern Wilds, Vanaheim
Blades of Chaos Heavy Runic Attacks
- Atlas Eruption: Legendary Chest in The Forge, Svartalfheim
- Meteoric Slam: Legendary Chest in The Raven Tree, Niflheim
- Nemean Crush: Legendary Chest in The Burrows, Alfheim
- Tame the Beast: Legendary Chest in The Gleaming Bale, Helheim
- Tartarus Rage: Legendary Chest in Raider Hideout, Midgard
Draupnir Spear Heavy Runic Attacks
- Artillery of the Ancients: Obtained in Vanaheim by completing Creatures of Prophecy quest.
- Honour the Fallen: Legendary Chest in The Plains, Vanaheim
- The Finger of Ruin: Legendary Chest, The Raven Tree, Niflheim
- Vindsvalr’s Windstorm: Defeat the Flame Phantom in Burning Cliffs, Muspelheim
