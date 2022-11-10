How to Get Food in Minecraft Without Killing Animals

The best way to get food without killing animals in Minecraft is by growing crops. The catch is that early on, it’s much easier to kill animals for meat than it is to gather seeds, plant them, and wait for them to grow. However, if you find all those little blocky critters too cute to slaughter, our guide will help you get a small farm rolling as soon as you start a new world.

How to get food in Minecraft early game without killing animals

We’ll start a farm to get food without killing animals in Minecraft. Here are the steps needed to do this from the moment you begin a new world:

First, chop down around 20 pieces of wood. Make a crafting table. Make a Wooden Pickaxe Accumulate as much coal as you can in the immediate area Craft torches Start burrowing underground. Collect stone and iron ore Once you have around 20 Iron Ore, build a furnace. Refine the ore into Iron Bars Make a bucket. Start cutting down tall grass and collecting seeds. Take the seeds and choose a plot of dirt to farm with; 2×8 is a good size. Dig out a one-square-deep trench around your plot of land. Take your bucket and gather some water. Pour the water into the trench. Craft a hoe. Use the hoe on your dirt to till it. Plant your seeds in the freshly tilled soil.

Now you have to wait. Since your plot of land has water around it, you won’t have to worry about watering it. It’s a good idea to fence it in (if planted above ground) and place torches so that the wheat is always lit. Wheat has seven stages of growth in Minecraft, so keep a close eye on it and be ready to harvest when the time is right.

Once the plants are ready to be harvested, you should get one piece of wheat and up to three seeds per plant. Now, you should craft bread. It takes three pieces of wheat per loaf. So, you won’t get a ton, but it’ll keep you from starving.

After securing your food source in Minecraft, you should expand your field size to the number of seeds you have. Then, the next harvest should be much more lucrative, and you can start saving back wheat to make bread as needed. Fortunately, food doesn’t spoil in Minecraft, so you can stockpile as much as you want.

Want to learn more about Minecraft? Learn how to breed parrots and what you can do with copper.