Warzone 2 Early Access: How Are People Playing Before Launch?

Call of Duty: Warzone 2 early access is available to a select few players. With some clearly playing the new battle royale experience, what with the official gameplay videos and leaked footage, eager fans are asking “How are people playing Warzone 2 early?” Here is the need-to-know information.

How are people playing Warzone 2 early?

People are playing Warzone 2 early by being granted access by the Call of Duty developers.

Prominent members of the community, including pro players and content creators, were invited to play both Warzone 2 and DMZ early. Faze Swagg confirmed this on Twitter:

Excited to announce that I’ve been invited to Infinity Ward to get early hands-on with DMZ and Warzone 2 ahead of its launch.



I’ll be live Wednesday with gameplay of both 👁️🤝🏾 — FaZe Swagg ☢️ (@Swagg) November 6, 2022

How to get Warzone 2 early access

To get Warzone 2 early access, you must be invited to play the game ahead of launch. This privilege is unfortunately limited to a select few including pros and content creators.

It’s also very likely that the developers have internal and external game testers putting the launch build through its paces. If Warzone 2.0 is like other online games, devs will be doing their best to squash as many bugs and glitches before launch.

For more Call of Duty guides, here’s how to rank up past Level 55 in MW2. And here’s how many people are playing the new Modern Warfare 2.