Warzone 2.0 Early Access: How Are People Playing Before Launch?

Warzone 2.0 early access is now available to those changing their regions on PC, PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Streamers and content creators around the world are booting up Warzone 2 and playing. Here’s how people are playing Warzone 2 before launch.

How are people playing Warzone 2.0 early?

People are playing Warzone 2.0 early by changing their region to New Zealand or another region where the game has already launched.

While this can be tempting, developer Infinity Ward warned against doing this for the launch of MW2 multiplayer:

Launch PSA: If you are trying to change your console’s region setting in order to access #MWII early, you will experience connectivity issues and may be locked out of the game until the official launch time of your region. — Infinity Ward (@InfinityWard) October 27, 2022

It’s likely that the same conditions apply for Warzone 2.0, so it’s probably for the best if users avoid changing their region. After all, it’s only a matter of hours before the game becomes properly available across all regions.

Streamers and content creators likely feel that the risk is worth the reward, as semi-exclusive early access to Warzone 2.0 can result in a huge boost in viewers. However, for casual players, there’s very little reward to risk changing region.

