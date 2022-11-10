Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: Leaked List of Gen 9 Exclusives

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex will include plenty of new Gen 9 Pokemon that will launch as exclusives to those games. While we’ve already seen several of these creatures in trailers and artwork, the full list has seemingly been leaked ahead of the games’ release, so here’s all we know.

Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 Pokedex List

There will be 93 brand new Gen 9 Pokemon according to the original leak from Centro Leaks ALT, although not all of their names are known. There will then be an additional eight Scarlet Book Pokemon and another eight Violet Book Pokemon. Here’s the full list of leaked Pokemon, and those confirmed to be in the game are marked with (*).

Sprigatito (Starter Pokemon) (*)

Floragato

Meowscarada

Fuecoco (Starter Pokemon) (*)

Crocalor

Skeledirge

Quaxly (Starter Pokemon) (*)

Quaxwell

Quaquaval

Lechonk (*)

Oinkologne

Pawmi (*)

Pawmo

Pawmi final evolution – name currently unknown

Smoliv (*)

Dolliv

Smoliv final evolution – name currently unknown

Fidough (*)

Dachsbun

Greavard (*)

Houndstone

Maschiff

Mabosstiff (Night form)

Tarountula

Spidops

Rellor

Rellor evolved form – name currently unknown

Nymble

Lokix

Wattrel

Kilowattrel

Squakabilly

Flamigo

Flittle

Espathra

Cetoddle

Cetitan (*)

Finizen

Finizen evolved form – name currently unknown

Tadbulb

Bellibolt (*)

Veluza

Tinkatink

Tinkatuff

Tinkaton

Gimmighoul (*)

Gimmighoul evolved form – name currently unknown

Capsakid

Scovillain

Charcadet

Armarouge (*)

Ceruledge (*)

Glimmet

Glimmet evolved form – name currently unknown

Nacli

Naclstack

Garganacl

Varoom

Revavroom

Bramblin

Bramblin evolved form – name currently unknown

Shroodle

Grafaiai (*)

Tandemaus

Maushold

Klawf (*)

Orthworm

Bombirdier

Tatsugiri

Dondozo

Wiglett (*)

Wugtrio

Toedscool

Toedscruel

Arbolovia

Arctibax

Baxcalibur

Annihilape

Kingambit

Dudunsparce (Two segment form)

Farigiraf (*)

Paldean Wooper

Clodsire

Paldean Tauros

Paldean Tauros evolved form – name currently unknown

Paldean Tauros final evolution – name currently unknown

Cyclizar (*)

Koraidon (*)

Miraidon (*)

+ four Pokemon whose name is currently unknown

Scarlet Book Pokemon

Brute Bonnet

Scream Tail

Flutter Mane

Sandy Shocks

Roaring Moon

Great Tusk (*)

Slither Wing

+ one Pokemon whose name is currently unknown

Violet Book Pokemon