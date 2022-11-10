Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex: Leaked List of Gen 9 Exclusives

The Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Pokedex will include plenty of new Gen 9 Pokemon that will launch as exclusives to those games. While we’ve already seen several of these creatures in trailers and artwork, the full list has seemingly been leaked ahead of the games’ release, so here’s all we know.
Pokemon Scarlet and Violet Gen 9 Pokedex List
There will be 93 brand new Gen 9 Pokemon according to the original leak from Centro Leaks ALT, although not all of their names are known. There will then be an additional eight Scarlet Book Pokemon and another eight Violet Book Pokemon. Here’s the full list of leaked Pokemon, and those confirmed to be in the game are marked with (*).
- Sprigatito (Starter Pokemon) (*)
- Floragato
- Meowscarada
- Fuecoco (Starter Pokemon) (*)
- Crocalor
- Skeledirge
- Quaxly (Starter Pokemon) (*)
- Quaxwell
- Quaquaval
- Lechonk (*)
- Oinkologne
- Pawmi (*)
- Pawmo
- Pawmi final evolution – name currently unknown
- Smoliv (*)
- Dolliv
- Smoliv final evolution – name currently unknown
- Fidough (*)
- Dachsbun
- Greavard (*)
- Houndstone
- Maschiff
- Mabosstiff (Night form)
- Tarountula
- Spidops
- Rellor
- Rellor evolved form – name currently unknown
- Nymble
- Lokix
- Wattrel
- Kilowattrel
- Squakabilly
- Flamigo
- Flittle
- Espathra
- Cetoddle
- Cetitan (*)
- Finizen
- Finizen evolved form – name currently unknown
- Tadbulb
- Bellibolt (*)
- Veluza
- Tinkatink
- Tinkatuff
- Tinkaton
- Gimmighoul (*)
- Gimmighoul evolved form – name currently unknown
- Capsakid
- Scovillain
- Charcadet
- Armarouge (*)
- Ceruledge (*)
- Glimmet
- Glimmet evolved form – name currently unknown
- Nacli
- Naclstack
- Garganacl
- Varoom
- Revavroom
- Bramblin
- Bramblin evolved form – name currently unknown
- Shroodle
- Grafaiai (*)
- Tandemaus
- Maushold
- Klawf (*)
- Orthworm
- Bombirdier
- Tatsugiri
- Dondozo
- Wiglett (*)
- Wugtrio
- Toedscool
- Toedscruel
- Arbolovia
- Arctibax
- Baxcalibur
- Annihilape
- Kingambit
- Dudunsparce (Two segment form)
- Farigiraf (*)
- Paldean Wooper
- Clodsire
- Paldean Tauros
- Paldean Tauros evolved form – name currently unknown
- Paldean Tauros final evolution – name currently unknown
- Cyclizar (*)
- Koraidon (*)
- Miraidon (*)
- + four Pokemon whose name is currently unknown
Scarlet Book Pokemon
- Brute Bonnet
- Scream Tail
- Flutter Mane
- Sandy Shocks
- Roaring Moon
- Great Tusk (*)
- Slither Wing
- + one Pokemon whose name is currently unknown
Violet Book Pokemon
- Iron Bundle
- Iron Valiant
- Iron Hands
- Iron Jugulis
- Iron Thorns
- Iron Treads (*)
- Iron Moth
- + one Pokemon whose name is currently unknown