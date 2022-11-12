spy x family part 2 episode 8 release date and time on crunchyroll

SPY x FAMILY shows no signs of slowing down when it comes to entertaining audiences. Part 2 instantly impressed upon its return to Crunchyroll, and now fans want to know exactly when they can watch the next installment of the popular anime series. Here is when SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 8 will be available to stream online.

SPY x FAMILY Part 2, Episode 8 will be released on Saturday, November 19, 2022. The local time at which you will be able to stream the new episode will depend entirely on where you are in the world. Crunchyroll has confirmed to us that the recent November time change doesn’t play into when the series airs on their platform. With that in mind, here is the release time for various time zones across the globe:

8:30 a.m. Pacific Time

9:30 a.m. Mountain Time

10:30 a.m. Central Time

11:30 a.m. Eastern Time

4:30 p.m. Greenwich Mean Time

9:00 p.m. Indian Standard Time

SPY x FAMILY Part 2 has been confirmed to include 13 episodes in total, which means we are racing towards the final batch of episodes. Of course, with the popularity of the anime series, and the manga on which it is based, it looks likely that a Part 3, potentially stylized as Season 2, could be on the horizon.

The series tells the story of Agent Twilight, who puts together a fake family in a bid to infiltrate an elite private school. What he didn’t realize in doing so, was that his wife was a highly-skilled assassin, and his adopted daughter was a young psychic, all also in need of a cover family. Now, with Bond the precognitive dog also on their side, they have all the tools they need at their disposal, to bring down the corruption and terrorism plaguing Ostania and beyond.