Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 14, 2022: Locker Bundles Disappear

The usual dose of outfits, wraps, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and bundles have been added to the Fortnite Item Shop today, November 14, 2022, as part of the new Daily and Featured items. While there hasn’t been a huge influx of new content, there have been quite a few cosmetics removed from the shop, including the four Locker Bundles and the Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration items.
The FSNC Invitational 2022 cosmetics, a trio of Rick & Morty skins and bundles, the Ayida’s Quest Level Up Pack, and the Naruto cosmetics all remain on the Item Shop for the time being. Here is the complete list of cosmetics now available in the Fortnite Item Shop.
Fortnite Item Shop New Cosmetics for Today November 14, 2022
Featured
- Starlit Archer Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Khari Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Moonlit Bowblade Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Red Knight Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks
- Crimson Axe – 800 V-Bucks
- Bloom Outfit and Harvesting Tool – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Alien Peepers Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
- Operation Black Tabby Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Panther Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Panthertooth Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Panther’s Call Wrap – 500 V-Bucks
- Hard Charger Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Motocase Back Bling – 200 V-Bucks
- Stunt Cycle Glider – 800 V-Bucks
- Stash’d Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Fit Stick Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
Daily
- Biz Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Tactics Officer Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Guitar Walk Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Electro Shuffle Emote – 800 V-Bucks
- Living Large Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Sackin’ Emote – 200 V-Bucks
Fortnite Item Shop: Items Still Available on November 14, 2022
Naruto
- Naruto & Kakashi Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Sasuke & Sakura Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Shinobi Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Kurama Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Naruto Uzumaki Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Kakashi Hatake Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Sasuke Uchiha Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Sakura Haruno Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Itachi & Orochimaru Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Gaara & Hinata Bundle – 2,400 V-Bucks
- Nindo Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks
- Itachi Uchiha Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Orochimaru Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks
- Gaara Outfit – 1,800 V-Bucks
- Hinata Hyuga Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Manda Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks
- Rasenshuriken Emote – 400 V-Bucks
- Minato’s Kunai Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- Sword of Kusanagi Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Akatsuki Wrap – 300 V-Bucks
Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards
- Ayida’s Level Up Quest Pack – 1,200 V-Bucks
FNCS
- FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks
- Recon Champion Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Dummy Supreme Outfit – 800 V-Bucks
- Champion’s Total Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks
- Champion Sail Shark Glider – 800 V-Bucks
- Champion Balisong Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks
- This Just Got Real Music – 200 V-Bucks
Mr. Meeseeks
- Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Summer, C-137
- Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks
- Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks
Mecha Morty
- Mecha Morty Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks
- Mecha Morty Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks
- Space Snake Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks
- Get Schwifty Emote – 500 V-Bucks
- Look At Me Wrap – 500 V-Bucks