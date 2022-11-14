Fortnite Item Shop Today, November 14, 2022: Locker Bundles Disappear

The usual dose of outfits, wraps, emotes, harvesting tools, gliders, and bundles have been added to the Fortnite Item Shop today, November 14, 2022, as part of the new Daily and Featured items. While there hasn’t been a huge influx of new content, there have been quite a few cosmetics removed from the shop, including the four Locker Bundles and the Ralph Lauren Polo collaboration items.

The FSNC Invitational 2022 cosmetics, a trio of Rick & Morty skins and bundles, the Ayida’s Quest Level Up Pack, and the Naruto cosmetics all remain on the Item Shop for the time being. Here is the complete list of cosmetics now available in the Fortnite Item Shop.

Fortnite Item Shop New Cosmetics for Today November 14, 2022

Featured

Starlit Archer Bundle – 1,800 V-Bucks

Khari Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Moonlit Bowblade Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Red Knight Outfit – 2,000 V-Bucks

Crimson Axe – 800 V-Bucks

Bloom Outfit and Harvesting Tool – 1,600 V-Bucks

Alien Peepers Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Operation Black Tabby Bundle – 1,600 V-Bucks

Panther Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Panthertooth Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Panther’s Call Wrap – 500 V-Bucks

Hard Charger Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Motocase Back Bling – 200 V-Bucks

Stunt Cycle Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Stash’d Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Fit Stick Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Daily

Biz Outfit – 1,200 V-Bucks

Tactics Officer Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Guitar Walk Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Electro Shuffle Emote – 800 V-Bucks

Living Large Emote – 500 V-Bucks

Sackin’ Emote – 200 V-Bucks

Fortnite Item Shop: Items Still Available on November 14, 2022

Naruto

Naruto & Kakashi Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Sasuke & Sakura Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

Shinobi Gear Bundle – 1,500 V-Bucks

Kurama Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Naruto Uzumaki Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Kakashi Hatake Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Sasuke Uchiha Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks

Sakura Haruno Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Itachi & Orochimaru Bundle – 2,200 V-Bucks

Gaara & Hinata Bundle – 2,400 V-Bucks

Nindo Gear Bundle – 1,300 V-Bucks

Itachi Uchiha Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Orochimaru Outfit – 1,600 V-Bucks

Gaara Outfit – 1,800 V-Bucks

Hinata Hyuga Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Manda Glider – 1,200 V-Bucks

Rasenshuriken Emote – 400 V-Bucks

Minato’s Kunai Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

Sword of Kusanagi Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Akatsuki Wrap – 300 V-Bucks

Earn Levels and Unlock Rewards

FNCS

FNCS Invitational 2022 Bundle – 2,300 V-Bucks

Recon Champion Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Dummy Supreme Outfit – 800 V-Bucks

Champion’s Total Back Bling – 400 V-Bucks

Champion Sail Shark Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Champion Balisong Harvesting Tool – 500 V-Bucks

This Just Got Real Music – 200 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks

Mr. Meeseeks Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Mr. Meeseeks Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Summoned Katana Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Meeseeks Manifest Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Summer, C-137

Queen Summer Bundle – 2,100 V-Bucks

Queen Summer Outfit – 1,500 V-Bucks

Gutsy Grabber Harvesting Tool – 800 V-Bucks

Glorzo Fighter Ship Glider – 800 V-Bucks

Mecha Morty