Roblox Unblocked: How to Get Around Firewall

If you find yourself trying to figure out how to get Roblox unblocked, you’re not the only one. As one of the most popular free-to-play games for kids and teenagers, Roblox is frequently blocked by a firewall. But there are ways to get around these restrictions and countermeasures, so that if you really want to unblock Roblox, you can. Just make sure that you’re allowed to do this before you try any of these solutions and that you play Roblox when you’re permitted to. It’s not worth getting punished for playing a video game.

How to play Roblox unblocked

The main way to play Roblox unblocked is to use Now.gg. The cloud-based website was principally meant to allow players on Android to play the game and to reduce the strain on mobile devices while playing Roblox on the highest graphical settings. Typically, Now.gg is not placed on a firewall, so signing up for a free account on the website and starting the game through the service is usually the safest way to go.

An alternate solution is to use a VPN, which allows you to get around firewalls in general by changing your location to another country. But in most cases, we’re going to assume that you won’t be able to install a VPN on a computer that has these restrictions in the first place.

For more guides on Roblox, here is an explanation on the Roblox developer who was arrested by the FBI, and why the Roblox Fake ID is a popular method to bypass age verification.