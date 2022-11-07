Roblox Fake ID: Why Age Verification Bypass Is Popular?

Many players have been searching for ways to make a Roblox fake ID, particularly those who are under the age of 18. Young Roblox users are attempting to uncover an age verification bypass due to the game’s Chat with Voice system that was created in 2021. In order to use this spatial voice feature, players need to be eligible, age-verified, and over 13 years of age.

What are Roblox Fake IDs?

Roblox Fake IDs are used to attempt to bypass the verification process.

To verify their age, users need to provide a government-issued photo ID, such as a passport, residency card, or driver’s license. But many players don’t have the time or money to go through getting one, especially teenagers in the United States who may not have a photo ID. That’s why getting a fake ID for Roblox has become popular.

Roblox fake ID alternate solution for voice chat

Instead of trying to create a Roblox fake ID, we recommend that you use Discord, FaceTime, or another program as an alternate solution if you want voice chat in the game. Yeah, it’s not spatial voice chat, but it’s better than trying to use a Roblox fake ID. That will most likely get your account banned, and well, identity theft is a crime.

That said, if you’re at least 13 years of age, you can ask a parent or guardian to help you with the process of getting a valid photo ID. We know it’s a lot to ask just for an in-game feature, but getting a fake ID just for spatial voice chat isn’t worth it in our opinion.

