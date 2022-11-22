Roblox Voice Chat: How to Enable VC or Spatial Chat

To turn on Roblox Voice Chat, you need to go through the process of verifying your age and your identity. Roblox Spatial Chat or “Chat With Voice” is a beta feature that was introduced last year, and since a large part of the game’s audience are children and teenagers, Roblox made the right choice of restricting this feature. Only age-verified, 13+ users are allowed to use Roblox Voice Chat with any game that supports it.

How to enable Roblox voice chat

To enable Roblox voice chat, you need to go into the settings of your official account and have a smartphone and documentation ready to confirm your age:

Go to Account Settings by hitting the gear icon in the top-left corner. Under Account Info, locate the entry for your Birthday. Below that. click on the “Verify My Age” button. Use your smartphone to scan the QR Code that pops up on screen. Click on Start Session and allow camera access. Scan your photo ID, which can be an ID card, passport, or driver’s license. Capture a selfie, which the system will use to match with the photo in your photo ID. Wait a few minutes for the system to verify your age. You’ll receive a pass or failed result.

Since teenagers in some countries, including the US, don't normally have photo IDs, this age-verification system has seen the rise of players trying to get a Roblox fake ID.