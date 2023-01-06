To listen to music while playing Roblox on a phone (Android or iPhone), players have to use a chat app like Discord and play music through it using a bot. ProBot is one of the most popular options as it allows users to request songs while in Discord. These can then be played back as though they are an incoming phone call, which bypasses the Roblox pausing music issue.

How to listen to music while playing Roblox on iPhone and Android

Those playing Roblox on iPhone and Android can listen to music by using Discord. Here’s how:

Install the Discord app on iPhone or Android. Create your own server. Add the ProBot to your Discord server. Join the server’s voice chat. Use the “/play” command followed by your chosen song name to play music. Keep adding songs using the “/play” command to create a queue. Switch to Roblox and turn the game volume down. Users will now hear music while playing Roblox on mobile.

Hopefully it will be soon be possible to listen to music through Spotify, Apple Music, and YouTube while playing games, as this workaround is quite complicated for the average user.

