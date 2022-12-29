It’s possible to play Roblox without downloading it. As strange as it may seem, downloading and installing the Roblox app isn’t totally necessary when it comes to accessing the game. For those wondering how to do it, here’s how to play Roblox without downloading it.

How to play Roblox without downloading the game

To play Roblox without downloading the game, players will need to do the following:

Have access to an unrestricted web browser. If you’re trying to get on Roblox while in school, those browsers are likely locked down tight.

It’s best to try this at home, where access is less limited. Sign up to a service like Now.gg, Shadow, or AirGPU. Now.gg allows immediate access through a browser, while Shadow and AirGPU borrow resources over the cloud. Use the chosen service to play Roblox without needing to download the app to your PC.

It’s likely that Roblox Corporation could let players access the game through a browser without the need for the above workarounds. However, getting players to install the Roblox app is probably more preferable for the company.

