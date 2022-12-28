Those asking “Is Roblox shutting down in 2023?” are likely very worried about their favorite game getting shut down. With rumors spreading across social media and forums, it’s easy to think that the Roblox shutdown is definitely happening across PC, Xbox, iPhone, and Android. Is Roblox really shutting down in 2023?

Is Roblox going to shut down in 2023?

No, Roblox is not shutting down in 2023.

At the time of writing, there have been no official comments on the game shutting down in 2023. In fact, Roblox continues to be one of the most popular and successful games out there, monetized through its premium currency of Robux.

Rumors about Roblox shutting down in 2023 are commonly spread by those trying to “troll” their friends and/or the wider community. For those who are quick to panic over such rumors, it can be terrifying to hear that their favorite game is potentially shutting down.

Rest assured that, for now, there is no talk about Roblox shutting down in 2023 or beyond. It’s set to be supported for the foreseeable future.

